Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $436.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.56 and its 200 day moving average is $451.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

