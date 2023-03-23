Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $157.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.68. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

