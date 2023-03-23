Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,631,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,067.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 229,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,103 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $17,892,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 184,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

