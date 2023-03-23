Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 418 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after buying an additional 320,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,813,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.4 %

NOC opened at $443.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.03 and a 200 day moving average of $493.88. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

