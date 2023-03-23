Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,236 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.41 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.