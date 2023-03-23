Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

