Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 250 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $176.62 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

