General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
General Mills Trading Down 1.1 %
General Mills stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $88.34.
General Mills Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.
Insider Transactions at General Mills
In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.69.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
