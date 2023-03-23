General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 1.1 %

General Mills stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.