Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.16% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $587.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

