Insider Selling: Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$14,300.00.

Patrick Melanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Patrick Melanson purchased 1,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$2,525.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Patrick Melanson sold 1,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total transaction of C$4,810.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Patrick Melanson sold 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$23,814.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Patrick Melanson purchased 4,201 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$20,200.51.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

TSE BDI opened at C$5.99 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38. The stock has a market cap of C$361.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.91.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

