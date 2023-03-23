Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK) Senior Officer Matthew Arthur Thomas Turner Purchases 250,000 Shares

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Matthew Arthur Thomas Turner bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.
Rockhaven Resources Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of CVE RK opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.95 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.61. Rockhaven Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.
About Rockhaven Resources
Read More
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
- Winnebago Investors Breathe A Sigh Of Relief
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Is In The Sweet Spot
- Samsara is an IoT, Big Data, and AI Triple Threat
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhaven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhaven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.