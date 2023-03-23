Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK) Senior Officer Matthew Arthur Thomas Turner Purchases 250,000 Shares

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Matthew Arthur Thomas Turner bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Rockhaven Resources Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of CVE RK opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.95 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.61. Rockhaven Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Rockhaven Resources

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property that includes 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon Territory.

