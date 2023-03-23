NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Purchases $14,424.00 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Zink acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $14,424.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $255,076.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.29. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 83.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 81.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

