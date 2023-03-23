Richard Prior Acquires 1,300 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00.
TC Energy Price Performance
Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$51.98 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$50.70 and a one year high of C$74.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.82. The stock has a market cap of C$53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.
TC Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 581.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Further Reading
