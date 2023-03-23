Richard Prior Acquires 1,300 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$51.98 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$50.70 and a one year high of C$74.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.82. The stock has a market cap of C$53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 581.25%.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.38.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

