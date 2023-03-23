Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,260,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,384,705 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 199.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 483,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 158,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 72,075 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

