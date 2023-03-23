Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,260,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,384,705 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.63.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
