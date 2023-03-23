Chase (NYSE:CCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.25

Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.25 and last traded at $103.20, with a volume of 13434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.82.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chase in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $938.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86.

Chase ( NYSE:CCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

