Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.62. 636,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,645,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSCR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $995.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.69 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $524,381.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,897. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $150,128.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,262.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,360 shares of company stock valued at $786,331 in the last three months. 32.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,032 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 234,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 164,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

