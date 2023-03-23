Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 3.4%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 1,627,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,963,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -42.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,225,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,853,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after purchasing an additional 575,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

