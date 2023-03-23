MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 184,617 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 182,025 shares.The stock last traded at $21.58 and had previously closed at $21.32.

The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

