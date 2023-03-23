Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 7.1%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.48. 1,074,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,022,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. New Street Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Altice USA by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 1,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 124,023 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

