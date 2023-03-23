Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $22.66

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.66, but opened at $24.25. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 6,571 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

