SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,741,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 3,157,107 shares.The stock last traded at $39.46 and had previously closed at $39.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

