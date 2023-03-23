Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $244.85 and last traded at $245.05. 99,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 422,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.52.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by ($0.37). Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total value of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070. Corporate insiders own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

