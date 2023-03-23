NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 3.4%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.71. 105,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,064,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.81.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

