Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Barrick Gold Co. (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.59 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 3,217,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,202,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others.

