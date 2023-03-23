Anuroop Duggal Purchases 5,000 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Director Anuroop Duggal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,950.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$323.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.91. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.90 and a 12-month high of C$7.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.70.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

