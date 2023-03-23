MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Down 3.3%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.77. 213,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 606,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in MAG Silver by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

