VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Trading Down 3.3%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.93 and last traded at $30.08. 6,743,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 24,262,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

