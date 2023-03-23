Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.09. 155,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 915,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $663.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
