Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Trading 6.8% Higher

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 1,201,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,747,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Equitable Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Equitable by 91.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

