Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Trading Down 3%

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 99,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 429,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $969.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20.

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

