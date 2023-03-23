Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 650,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 156,960 shares.The stock last traded at $38.49 and had previously closed at $38.14.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

