Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.15. 1,075,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,427,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

In other news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $64,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the period. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

