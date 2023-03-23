Desjardins Reiterates Buy Rating for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
- Winnebago Investors Breathe A Sigh Of Relief
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Is In The Sweet Spot
- Samsara is an IoT, Big Data, and AI Triple Threat
- Shoe Carnival Is A Comfortable Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.