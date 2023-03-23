Desjardins Reiterates Buy Rating for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

