SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . 813,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 938,614 shares.The stock last traded at $23.23 and had previously closed at $23.15.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

