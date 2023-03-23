Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) were down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 56,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 305,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at $51,489,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

