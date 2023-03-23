VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Trading Down 3.7%

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.20. Approximately 1,365,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,120,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

