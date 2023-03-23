Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 7.5%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00. 2,261,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,634,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.
Canopy Growth Stock Down 4.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.
Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
See Also
