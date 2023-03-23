Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 7.5%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00. 2,261,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,634,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 70,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 20.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also

