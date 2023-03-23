Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Down 3%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 813,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,482,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 274.4% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,511 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Gold Fields by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after buying an additional 2,051,959 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

