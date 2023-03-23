Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 3.2%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.59 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 3,202,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,202,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $549,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

