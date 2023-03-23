DFI.Money Market Capitalization Tops $43.82 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money token can now be bought for about $1,135.30 or 0.04102183 BTC on exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $43.82 million and $13.66 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00356679 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,183.36 or 0.25924705 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010125 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money’s launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a **fork** of [yearn.finance (YFI)](https://www.cryptocompare.com/coins/yfi/overview), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 [(YIP-8)](https://gov.yearn.finance/t/proposal-8-halving-yfi-weekly-supply-the-same-as-bitcoin/263) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve wasThe **YFII token** is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money’s aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers’ funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

