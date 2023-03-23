Solana 24 Hour Volume Reaches $825.92 Million (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $21.81 or 0.00078790 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $8.37 billion and $825.92 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001404 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00356679 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,183.36 or 0.25924705 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009615 BTC.
Solana Coin Profile
Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 383,779,557 coins. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Solana
