Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.99

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.99 and last traded at $145.85, with a volume of 279554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.59.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $331.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day moving average is $124.44.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

