John L. Shields Sells 1,490 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) Director John L. Shields sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $19,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EverQuote Stock Down 1.4 %

EVER stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EVER has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 10.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.