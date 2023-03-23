B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.61. 2,032,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,942,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

