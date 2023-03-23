Insider Buying: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) COO Acquires $19,460.00 in Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) COO Nicole S. Lorch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,942.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $168.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

INBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

