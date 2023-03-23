Insider Buying: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) COO Acquires $19,460.00 in Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) COO Nicole S. Lorch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,942.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $168.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
