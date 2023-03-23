Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) EVP Acquires $19,950.00 in Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) EVP Edward H. Guilbert III acquired 2,850 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $19,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,401. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $17.66.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on PDM. StockNews.com began coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Stories
