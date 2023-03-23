Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) EVP Acquires $19,950.00 in Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) EVP Edward H. Guilbert III acquired 2,850 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $19,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,401. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.7% in the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $108,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,110,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PDM. StockNews.com began coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.