First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 682,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

