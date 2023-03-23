First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 126.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FMB opened at $50.71 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.