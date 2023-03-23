ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

