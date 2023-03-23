First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. CICC Research started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Shares of ALB opened at $216.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

